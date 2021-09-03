Cancel
Kids

COVID-19: Here's When Vaccine Rollout May Start For Kids Ages 5 To 11

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr U.S. Secretary of Defense

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be available to children ages 5 and older late in the fall or early this winter, according to a company board member.

Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that he believes the company's COVID vaccine will be approved for emergency use for children ages 5 to 11 sometime this fall or winter.

Gottlieb told the news outlet that the application will likely be submitted to the FDA in October.

He said the FDA will likely take four-to-six weeks to review the application, so the emergency use authorization could come in late fall or early winter.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for emergency use for those aged 12 and older, and the FDA granted full approval for those 16 and older.

