Seahawks expect to be contenders again in loaded NFC West

After covering the AFC we’re going to spend a little more time out west by looking at the NFC West. For the better half of a decade NFC West has been by far the toughest division in the league. This season is no different as all four teams have legitimate reasons as to why they will win the division. If a division title wasn’t enough to wet their appetite then the idea that each one of them could win the Super Bowl will. This division will be tough to call and will almost certainly go differently than predicted, but we’ll try anyways.