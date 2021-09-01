Tasting: 2 Non-Alcoholic Beers From Atlanta's Rightside Brewing

It has been genuinely fascinating to watch the adoption of non-alcoholic beer continue to make headway in the craft beer world in the last few years, as consumers who never would have pictured themselves as “non-alcoholic beer drinkers” have steadily discovered that NA beer is for more than those who want or need to stop drinking. I’ve been on that same journey right alongside you, tasting lineups from a bevy of breweries producing non-alcoholic beer, and experiencing the best (and worst) that the genre has to offer. It’s been a period of stunningly rapid advancement and improvement, as brewers have refined serviceable and then more than serviceable NA versions of classic craft styles such as pale ale, IPA, hefeweizen and even stout. To think that none of these things existed even five years ago can’t help but make you excited for the future of the segment.