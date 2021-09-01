Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Why Steve Jobs' passion for calligraphy is an inspiration to increase your creativity

By Douglas Crowe
GreenwichTime
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may interest you: Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein applied the routine of 'no time' to increase creativity, what does it consist of?. Without a doubt, Jobs was hooked on the creativity of calligraphy . But there were essential extra elements of creativity that the class instilled in their minds that many entrepreneurs can use to reshape their brand and compete at a higher level.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Inspiration#Muscle Atrophy#Exercise#Reed#Apple#John Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

7 Tips for Developing Creativity

Whether you are a musician, designer, writer, dancer, filmmaker or any other kind of fine arts and production lover, you probably know the importance of creativity. Creativity is part of what makes the work of artists special. Unique ideas are highly regarded in the artistic community. However, creativity does not...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Tips to stimulate your creativity and improve your business

Creativity is the ability we have to create something new, it can be something great and revolutionary; or something small, but significant. Creativity can be used in all aspects of life, from the most everyday in the day to day, even in the professional and business field, such as in the planning and realization of a new project, or the way in which you present your work.
SoftwareNew Haven Register

Learn the Adobe Creative Cloud on Your Own Terms

In a hyper-competitive digital landscape, it's exceedingly difficult to stand out. That's why creativity is such a valuable entrepreneurial skill. Your creativity helps you to differentiate your business from competitors and demonstrates to your customers and potential customers why your business is worthy of their time and money. Many businesses...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Which active practices can help people increase their creative potential?

There is so much to learn from people around us and the many success stories that we keep listening to almost every day from across different industries and fields of the world. Ever wondered what could have been the reasons behind these individuals’ exponential rise and success in their chosen industries. Of course, there are multiple factors, but what helps people excel beyond boundaries is the right mix of passion, determination and creative skills, with some madness added to it.
InternetDesign Week

Inspiring Instagram accounts to avoid creative block

These accounts should help cut through the sensory overload of Instagram and provide inspiration if you are at a creative ebb. Run by Jaap Biemans, @coverjunkie is an account that celebrates the best of magazine cover design. Offline, Biemans works as an art director for Volkskrant Magazine in the Netherlands. He says designing covers is the “acest thing to do” and describes the process as “an intuitive way of thinking, a way of observing and questioning the subject”. A scroll down Bieman’s account reveals covers from around the world and across all subjects from Bloomberg Businessweek, to a Singaporean zine called Rubbish.
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

What's Killing Your Creativity at Work?

A plethora of negative comments permeates many work environments. The creative success of a company is determined by the ratio of negative to positive comments. Creative put-downs are killers of both individual initiative as well as corporate long-range goals. It probably wouldn’t surprise you to know that we are assailed...
Food & DrinksThrive Global

Jeremy Fall of Nighthawk: “Trust your creative vision”

If you see yourself doing anything else, do that instead. Trust your creative vision. Ignore the noise, but listen to feedback. Success one day does not guarantee success the next day. Treat your restaurant like your home, and your guests like friends. As part of our series about the lessons...
Career Development & Advicefashionisers.com

How to Boost Your Creativity

Most individuals have a creative streak, and some wish to explore it either as a past-time or turn it into a career option. However, it’s natural to stumble and come up against a creative block – either due to lack of inspiration or not having the time to develop your skill further.
Economydenverwater.org

Off-the-clock: Pursuing a lifelong passion for creativity

While some people struggle to find their passion in life, Debbie O’Neill, a Denver Water Customer Care representative, found hers as a young girl. “I have always loved doing crafts,” O’Neill said. “Since I was 13 years old, I’ve always loved being able to visualize something and then make it.”
YogaDaily Californian

Color outside the lines by finding your creative outlet

One of the most disappointing things that I learned about myself during the lockdown last year was that when I finally had the time to do all the things that I would do “if I only had the time,” I somehow still didn’t have the time. My aspirations to start painting, practice the piano and learn to dance continued to collect dust as I preoccupied myself with watching movies, social media and honestly, just being lazy. When I finally had all the time in the world (or so it seemed), I still didn’t make it a priority to find ways to pursue creative activities that would help my artistic self-expression. Once I realized this, I began to make an active effort to find artistic and creative outlets.
Musicthesource.com

Spotify’s Frequency Program Created to Highlight Black Voices, Art, and More

Spotify has announced a new initiative, Frequency, a global effort that cultivates a holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture, and community both on and off-platform. The new content, cultural partnerships, and ambassador program will connect the Black community to upcoming and established Black creators. Spotify’s Head of...
DietsInverse

Why Steve Jobs’ favorite diet is actually bad for you

Plant-based diets have become increasingly popular in recent years, both for health and ethical reasons. One extreme form of a plant-based diet is “fruitarianism,” a diet based largely on the consumption of raw fruit. At first glance, this may sound healthy, but what effect will this type of restrictive diet have on the body? And is it a healthy diet choice?
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: Creativity-In-Action

“Creativity requires more than a dream. In many cases, people struggle to turn their dreams into a reality not because they lack ambition, motivation or imagination, but because they lack the necessary skills and knowledge.”. What exactly is creativity and how do we foster it? This is not only a...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How Self-Branding can Reinvent your Career

I used to think a Brand was defined solely for business, company, or a product. What I have learned in the last several years, is that anyone can have a brand. Actually a perfect way to describe why people and professionals need a brand is best stated by The Economist – in that a brand helps one stand out from the clutter, and ultimately a brand is meant to generate more attraction. Just like an orange sitting in a pile of oranges, what makes you pick out the one you buy?
Small BusinessInc.com

Design Thinking: What it Means. How it Works. What it can Mean for Your Business

Successful designers are creative, collaborative and technically skilled. But there is an equally important trait innovators are emphasizing: empathy. The ability to imagine and understand the desires, needs, and feelings of others enables designers--as well as developers, programmers, and really anyone creating something for a client or end user--to create successful work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy