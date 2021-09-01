Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Game Boy Rumor Has Switch Fans Going Wild

By James Carr
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new rumor suggests that the Nintendo Switch Online service will get Game Boy games, and fans seem to be on board for it. In a recent episode of the "Nate the Hate" podcast, games industry insider NateDrake discussed rumblings of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games being added to the service "very soon."

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

SVG

SVG

454
Followers
3K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Boy Advance#Console Games#Snes#Nintendo Life#Virtual Console
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

PS Plus Games for September 2021 Leaked

The September set of Playstation Plus games have seemingly been leaked. As another month approaches, Playstation fans have been eagerly awaiting the next batch of free games available for Playstation Plus subscribers. The free games are usually a great incentive for PS Plus subscribers, and the perfect opportunity to try out some games that players might not usually gravitate towards.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

New Wipeout Game Coming To PS5 – Rumor

Wipeout, the futuristic racing game might be making a return onto the PlayStation 5 if a new rumor is to be believed. With added power that the PlayStation 5 boasts, as well as its SSD that allowed Ratchet & Clank to play as well as it did, this would definitely prove a smart decision if true.\
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of Its Best Games Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of its best games yet. After announcing it was coming earlier this year, Microsoft and Supergiant Games have finally added Hades to both Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate, which is now available to play, through the subscription service, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And if you didn't know this was a big deal, Xbox Game Pass teasing it all week and changing its profile picture and header on Twitter for the game should be all the evidence you need.
Video GamesGamespot

The Best Open-World Games To Play Right Now

Open-world games have only grown more popular with time, with many series even shifting away from linear design to give players more freedom and bigger areas to explore. Not every open-world game is created equal, however, with classics such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild standing out against alternatives that rely too much on "stuff to do" and ever-bigger worlds than making the open world suit the experience. That can make it difficult to find the best open-world games, especially on newer consoles that have so many to choose from. We rounded up some of the very best ones in an unranked list, accounting for the world itself being a big reason for their inclusion--games with tremendous stories that happen to have open worlds, such as Nier: Automata, were left off for this reason. We've also geared this mostly toward newer games that are easily accessible today.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the space trucking sim Rebel Galaxy, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too. You’ll soon be able pick up the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired platformer, Yooka-Laylee, and the comic-style strategic shooter, Void Bastards.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite skins will reportedly stray away from franchise tradition

Halo Infinite cosmetics are reportedly going to be more "wacky" than long-time fans of the series might be expecting. Just below, you can see a tweet from known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson. In the tweet itself, Henderson claims Halo Infinite's in-game cosmetics, like armor outfits, are going to be delving into some "wacky" territory as a departure from the franchise norms.
Video GamesNME

The next free game on the Epic Games store has been confirmed

Automachef is the next free game on the Epic Games store, and it will replace the two that are currently up for grabs. The title will take the place of current free games Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards, which are free to download until August 26. Automachef is described as “a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens, program machinery and watch your genius come to life!”
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Xbox Game Pass getting major influx of new games this month

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to go from strength to strength, with Microsoft confirming nine new games will hit elements of the service before the end of August. The additions, which start today, include the arrival of big-hitters from EA Play to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Today (August 17) Need for Speed: Heat, Star Wars: Battlefront II and the more recent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, join the cloud library having already been made available to subscribers on consoles.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Fans Furious After Sony Trolls Them With PS5 Restock Error

Sony ran a new PlayStation Direct PS5 restock today, and it didn't go down well. As always, the PlayStation Direct PS5 restock used a queue system. This is by far the fairest system, as it takes away all requirements from the user. It doesn't matter how fast you are or what techniques you use or what bots you have at your disposal if you're a scalper, none of it matters when you're in a random queue. With this queue system, each PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct usually lasts about 20-30 minutes. That said, today's restock lasted a lot longer than this, or so some thought.
Video GamesThe Verge

Epic wants Fortnite to be the last game standing — so it’s stealing ideas

This week, Epic Games added a new mode called Impostors where players complete tasks on a ship while two impostors sneakily try to teleport as many agents off the ship as they can. If that sounds like a familiar gameplay loop to you, you’re not the only one who feels that way — fans immediately noticed that the mode borrows heavily from Among Us, a social deduction game that exploded in popularity in 2020 and was built by a tiny indie studio.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This PlayStation Glitch Gave Away A Ton Of Free Games

For some lucky gamers, a glitch in the PlayStation Store briefly gave PS4 players full versions of some games after downloading the demo. First discovered by a user on ResetEra, a bug in the store allowed some PS4 owners to access games in the PS Plus Collection, a selection of PS4 games given exclusively to PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Some gamers were excited to exploit this bug in response to Sony turning its back on its biggest fans by making the PS Plus Collection a PS5 exclusive.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring won’t be Epic Exclusive: Steam Store Page now up

The Elden Ring Steam Store Page finally went live this week. This comes in with a huge sigh of relief for Steam players worried it would become an Epic Exclusive. Rumors about the game being exclusive to the Epic storefront have been swirling around since its initial announcement. However, with the arrival of the official Steam page, those can now be put to rest.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

This Skyrim mod gives the Dovahkiin a Breath of the Wild-style paraglider

Skyrim modders have created a working paraglider, taking inspiration from Breath of the Wild in its look and feel. Just below, you can check out a gameplay snippet of the paraglider mod in action for Skyrim (via PCGamesN). It's a genius little creation by the huge community surrounding Bethesda's classic RPG, and even grants the player full directional control as they're floating through the air with the paraglider.
Businesstechraptor.net

After Nearly Four Decades, NES and SNES Redesigner Lance Barr Retires From Nintendo

Lance Barr, the redesigner of the NES and SNES for the west has retired from his position of Design & Brand Director at Nintendo of America after nearly four decades (38 years) of working there. His announcement is short and sweet, stating that "After almost 39 years at Nintendo, I am retiring and moving onto “other” projects." Who knows what those projects might end up being, but if he's done for good with video games he's leaving behind an impressive legacy.
Video GamesThe Independent

Nintendo Switch Online rumoured to be adding Game Boy titles

New leaks say that Nintendo will be adding Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games to the Nintendo Switch’s online service. Known leaker NateDrake was the first to make this claim, which was then backed up by website NintendoLife, which says its own sources had told it that Game Boy games would be added very soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy