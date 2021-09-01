Cancel
TV Show Based on the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Development

By Tommy Mason
wevv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new television show is in development by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "My Bluegrass Story" is a new show that takes place in Owensboro to highlight different musicians and their stories. The show is set to premiere on RFD-TV sometime later this year.

