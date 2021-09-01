TV Show Based on the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Development

So tonight’s the night. The night of the inaugural Illinois Rock n Roll Museum’s Hall of Fame inductions. Names like Muddy Waters and Buddy Guy, Larry Lujack and Dick Biondi, The Ides of March and REO Speedwagon, Chess Records, Cheap Trick, Chicago and The Buckinghams will all be in the first class to be enshrined in the HOF. This event was supposed to happen last summer at this time, but like almost everything in the past 18 months it was postponed by COVID. Well it’s on for tonight at the beautiful Rialto Square Theater in downtown Joliet and I believe there are few tickets still available and yes you can buy them at the door. I’m excited for the event, but also for the performances of the artists and to be able to see so many old friends involved in the presentations. It will be good to mingle (still socially distant/wearing the damn mask) with so many I haven’t seen in so long. I’m honored to be presenting REO Speedwagon for induction. Come join us for this amazing inaugural event.