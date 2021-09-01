Score a Luxe Night’s Sleep with These Editor-Favorite Sheets (on Major Sale Now!)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Bad news: Summer is almost over. Good news: We’re already shopping some great Labor Day Weekend Sales, including the sale happening over at Ettitude. Home to the Bamboo Twill Sheets that made our cooling sheets Best List, the brand also has a lot to offer in the way of bedding, bath, and accessories. Right now shoppers can enjoy 20 percent off sitewide through September 6. Score big savings on bedding for a better night’s sleep, or splurge on some much-needed bath items to bring the spa experience to your home. Too many options? Well, we’ve got you covered. From editor-favorite cooling sheets to super-soft waffle knit towels, here’s what we have our eye on during this sale.

