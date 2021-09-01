Cancel
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Apple, Wells Fargo and more

By Tanaya Macheel, @tanayamac
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ambarella — Shares of the semiconductor company surged 27% after Ambarella beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for its second quarter. The company reported 35 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $79.3 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $75.7 million. Ambarella's third-quarter revenue guidance also topped expectations, and the company said it expects a second-half recovery after the Texas freeze earlier this year hit its supply chain.

