PARTNERCARE ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION WITH FLORIDA SPINE & PAIN CENTER

southfloridahospitalnews.com
 6 days ago

September 1 2021 – PartnerCare, a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, announces its affiliation with Florida Spine & Pain Center (FSPC). Dr. Lowell S. Davis founded FSPC in 2004 in Miramar, Florida. FSPC currently operates three clinics in Broward County, Florida, with three board-certified and fellowship-rained physicians, three mid-level providers, and over 20 highly trained supporting team members. FSPC has helped tens of thousands of patients decrease pain and enhance functional performance through a wide variety of medical pain management services.

