Brooklyn, NY

Bethany Baptist Church hosts block party with NYPD Community Affairs

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

The heat in Bedford-Stuyvesant wasn’t enough to stop Bethany Baptist Church from hosting a block party Aug. 26 .

The church, in tandem with NYPD Community Affairs and the National Action Network, brought this event to Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Brooklyn with a rock climbing wall, bounce house, food, music and a book stand.

Even witth all of the fun activities for the families and people of all ages that attended, health and safety was still a main focus. COVID-19 vaccinations were available . .

With a push from Bethany Baptist Church to get more of the community vaccinated, they are set to resume in -person services at their location on Sept . 12.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

