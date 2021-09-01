Bethany Baptist Church hosts block party with NYPD Community Affairs

The heat in Bedford-Stuyvesant wasn’t enough to stop Bethany Baptist Church from hosting a block party Aug. 26 .

The church, in tandem with NYPD Community Affairs and the National Action Network, brought this event to Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Brooklyn with a rock climbing wall, bounce house, food, music and a book stand.

Even witth all of the fun activities for the families and people of all ages that attended, health and safety was still a main focus. COVID-19 vaccinations were available . .

With a push from Bethany Baptist Church to get more of the community vaccinated, they are set to resume in -person services at their location on Sept . 12.