Monthly Horoscope: Aries, September 2021
The sun in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, making it a powerful and productive season for your work and wellness. Some scheduling difficulties may take place on September 2 as your ruling planet Mars, currently in Virgo, opposes Neptune in Pisces. Mars in Virgo loves to be efficient, but Neptune in Pisces is a little lax, so frustrations may pop up due to disorganization or inaccuracy. September 4 is a much more solid day for connection and communication as messenger planet Mercury in your opposite sign Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for long-term plans and decisions, especially in your relationships, both one-on-one and with whole communities.www.vice.com
