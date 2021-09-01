Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Monthly Horoscope: Aries, September 2021

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 6 days ago

The sun in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, making it a powerful and productive season for your work and wellness. Some scheduling difficulties may take place on September 2 as your ruling planet Mars, currently in Virgo, opposes Neptune in Pisces. Mars in Virgo loves to be efficient, but Neptune in Pisces is a little lax, so frustrations may pop up due to disorganization or inaccuracy. September 4 is a much more solid day for connection and communication as messenger planet Mercury in your opposite sign Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for long-term plans and decisions, especially in your relationships, both one-on-one and with whole communities.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Mars#Neptune#Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestyleElite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs, Your Week Will Be Full Of Sparks

It’s a beautiful time to focus on getting organized and improving your self-care regimens. The sun is in Virgo, the zodiac sign of cleanliness, health, and practicality. Do something about your messy and unkempt closet. Pour some more love into your meals and start using healthier ingredients. Begin your day with a rejuvenating yoga session and a morning journal entry. These are all things that Virgo loves, and if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of August 30, 2021, you might just feel inspired to take advantage of it.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in September, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

While the refresh-and-reset vibe of fall is almost upon us, the stars might just signal another reason to slow down and get your affairs in order this month: Mercury stations retrograde on September 27 (and remains in its apparent backspin until October 18). But despite its reputation for creating chaos, this upcoming Mercury retrograde isn't necessarily one to fear, but rather to lean into, says astrologer Stephanie Gailing, author of The Complete Guide to Astrological Self-Care. "It's a time when we can see the riches inherent in the power of pause," she says. Alongside other transits on the cosmic forecast, in fact, it'll play a role in determining the best day in September astrologically for many of the zodiac signs.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Lifestylepowerofpositivity.com

What Does Your September 2021 Horoscope Reveal According to Your Zodiac Sign?

September 2021 is a month of action and positive change. With trines from the Sun to Uranus and Mars to Pluto moving forward and taking charge should not be challenging the first two weeks of the month. By the 27th, Mercury goes retrograde in Libra, and you won’t have a choice on what you accomplish. The emphasis will be on the past. Saturn has been square Uranus since December 18, 2020, and it is changing the structure of our lives forever.
Lifestylehamlethub.com

Intuitive Astrology September 2021

This month will be when many will be changing their regime once again as we get back to a new normal from the COVID pandemic. Everyone may be feeling a bit melancholy since the summer has ended. But we need to push forward and keep active even as the fall starts to roll in. So enjoy the last few weeks of Indian summer and bask in the sun as much as possible. Keeping active is the key to easing into the fall season. Enjoy the leaves changing color and take walks on the beaches since many will return to work and school regimes.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Aug. 30, 2021: Aries, wait and see; Capricorn, hold off on impulsive purchases

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Michael Chiklis was born in Lowell, Mass., on this day in 1963. This birthday star won a 2002 Emmy for his role as Vic Mackey on “The Shield.” He also played Nathaniel Barnes on “Gotham” and Dell Toledo on “American Horror Story,” and he starred as Tony Scali on “The Commish.” Chiklis’ film work includes roles in “Hubie Halloween,” “When the Game Stands Tall” and “Fantastic Four.”
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 9/07/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Pay attention to any aches and pains today. Your typical response would be to ignore them and "power through", but that might not be wise. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't turn up your nose at an offer that seems beneath you. You're getting in at the ground floor and things will only build in time.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For September 7,2021: Virgos, Don’t Let Setbacks Keep You From Pursuing Your Dreams!

Aries – Maintaining your concentration might lead to the loss of potential clients in business, so stay focused. A youngster that excels academically is likely to make you proud. There’s a good chance you’ll get behind on your payments. Choosing appropriate dietary selections will assist you in maintaining a healthy weight. If you simply talk to a tenant who isn’t paying rent on time, he or she will start paying on time. It’s possible to have a breakdown during a road trip.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for Sept. 6, 2021: Cancer, embrace new ideas; Capricorn, take care of loose ends

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Asher Angel was born in Phoenix, Ariz., on this day in 2002. This birthday star portrayed Billy Batson in the movie “Shazam!,” a role he will reprise in the upcoming sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Angel also co-starred as Jonah Beck on the series “Andi Mack” and has appeared on episodes of “High School Musical: The Musical - The Series,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.”
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Sept. 6

Today’s Birthday (09/06/21) Physical action gets results this year. Guard health, energy and strength with disciplined practices. Your influence surges this summer, motivating a destination shift in autumn explorations. Beautification projects nurture family togetherness this winter, leading you to investigate exciting spring educational opportunities. Lead with your heart. To get...
Astronomybee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of September 6, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) A new romance tests the unattached Bovine’s patience to the limit. But Venus still rules the Taurean heart, so expect to find yourself trying hard to make this relationship work. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) It’s a good time to consider home-related purchases....
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Daily Horoscope: August 20, 2021

Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, at 4:05 AM, bringing about quick and surprising resolutions. The moon enters air sign Aquarius at 4:48 AM while on its way to this weekend’s full moon. Issues concerning authenticity are coming up. The moon harmonizes with love planet Venus, allowing us to access affection, at 2:01 PM. The moon meets serious Saturn at 7:55 PM, connecting us to our responsibilities.
AstronomyTaos News

Stargazer August 12th- August 18th, 2021

ARIES - Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) is pretty upbeat with the Moon in social, outgoing Libra in positive aspect to expansive Jupiter. By the weekend the airy Moon slides into deep, introspective Scorpio, which will allow for some downtime. The Sun is still in fiery Leo, which continues to support your fiery sign and will provide the energy you need to accomplish much.
Lifestyleniagaranow.com

Horoscope: Diplomatic days are on the horizon

This week, Mercury moves from its home sign of Virgo into peaceful Libra on Monday the 30th. That’s also the day of the third-quarter moon in Gemini. Thursday, Aug. 26: With the moon in confident Aries, both Venus and Mercury play key roles today. Clever Mercury in Virgo gets a boost from our deepest spirits, while Venus in Libra works to overcome opposition from the past. On Aug. 26, 1971, Bobby Orr signed the first million-dollar contract in the history of the NHL – $1 million over five years.
Lifestyleniagaranow.com

Horoscope: A new moon brings some new beginnings

This week we have an amazing new moon in Virgo on Monday, Sept. 6 and much to do about Neptune in Pisces. Thursday, Sept. 2: While a strong moon in Cancer is in perfect harmony with Neptune in Pisces, a finicky Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune, the planet of imagination and good fortune. It is important to pay special attention to matters having to do with health and work today. It was Sept. 2, 1666, that a fire broke out at a bakeshop in London, England. Within days, it had consumed 80 per cent of the city and would forever be known as The Great Fire of London.
Lifestylenwaonline.com

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pity is not a particularly helpful emotion. You'll do your best to reframe any situation that would bring it up, preferring action instead. You're bold enough to ask, "What can I do for you?" TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're in the middle of a learning process,...
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Aries Should Expect For September 2021 (Horoscope)

The month of September will have you more centered on partnerships and connections. This is a period to restructure routines and to think about your path for the future. As Virgo season enters, you will have the courage to focus on those day-to-day routines and projects you have been putting off. A great time to invest in a planner to get things going. Towards the end of the month, things shift to Libra season, and you are going to get more focused on romantic endeavors. This is also a wonderful time to ground yourself at home and connect with loved ones.
Scienceastrostyle.com

Listen: Your September 2021 Numerology Forecast

September is a 5 universal month. Your September 2021 Numerology forecast braces you for surprises but challenges you to avoid impulses. Our resident numbers wiz, Felicia Bender, The Practical Numerologist, shares your monthly Numerology forecast in a conversation with Tali Edut of The AstroTwins. 5 is the number of freedom....
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Sept. 6, 2021: Idris Elba, don’t sell yourself short

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Idris Elba, 49; Rosie Perez, 57; Jane Curtin, 74; Swoosie Kurtz, 77. Happy Birthday: The changes you make will broaden your outlook. Expect information to surface that will give rise to new possibilities. A partnership will encourage you to make a move or lifestyle change conducive to using your attributes efficiently and allowing yourself more time to enjoy what life has to offer. Don’t sell yourself short; believe and invest in yourself. Your numbers are 6, 14, 22, 24, 33, 36, 40.

Comments / 0

Community Policy