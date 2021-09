When BMW launched the Z8 in 2000, it was one of the most exciting cars on the market, combining a retro design with the powertrain of the E39-generation M5. However, as Harry Metcalfe describes in this new video featuring the Z8, members of the press weren’t particularly impressed with it at its launch. In fact, Metcalfe says that Evo Magazine gave it just a three-star rating when they first drove it and couldn’t really understand what its purpose was. We are now living in a world where retro-inspired cars are becoming more and more common and according to the veteran motoring journalist, the Z8 makes more sense now than ever before.