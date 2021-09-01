MDC Hosting Flyfishing Class in St. Joseph

The Dutch Cross Country team competed in the St Joseph Invitational at Riverview Park on an extremely hot and humid afternoon. The St Joe Invitational is run in two races for boys, a 9th & 10th grade and 11th and 12th grade, with two athletes scoring per team. In the 9th and 10th grade race, Sophomore Noah Lambers, 21:11.1, finished first for Holland and 9th overall. Following right behind Lambers was Sophomore Harrison Kooyers, 21:16, 10th overall and second for the Dutch. Freshman Everett Blake, 22:02.5, placed 18th, Sophomore Josh Villa, 22:35, finished 22nd and Sophomore Henry Mulder, 23:23.9 placed 29th. Lambers, Kooyer, Villa and Blake earned a berth on the All Invitational Team! The boys placed 4th in the 9th/10th race. In the 11th/12th grade race the Dutch were led by Junior Adrian Castillo, 17:48.8, placing 8th overall. Senior Hunter Tripp, 18:38, placed 17th overall and second for Holland. Finishing third for Holland was Junior Dylan Chmura, 18:56.7, placing 25th overall. Junior Brayden Snyder, 19:30, finished next for the Dutch placing 29th overall. Junior Jack Voss, 23:03.4, 69th overall was Holland’s final finisher. Castillo, Tripp & Chmura earned places in the All Invitational team. The boys tied for third in the 11th/12th grade race. In the combined boys championship the boys tied for third, beating host St Joseph on the tiebreaker. The Dutch will race next on Friday September 26th at the 1st Under the Lights invite, hosted by South Christian HS. Race times and meet information can be obtained by clicking on the following links; https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/187287/info Go Dutch!