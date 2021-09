Vaccinations or Negative Covid-19 Tests Required Beginning September 16; Face Coverings Required Prior to September 16. SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (September 3, 2021) – The safety of audience members, musicians, and staff remains the top priority of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (USUO). With the current rise in Covid-19 cases, and to help ensure the well-being of the entire community, USUO has updated its health guidelines for indoor public performances at Abravanel Hall and Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre. These policies will enable USUO to continue to share live music experiences and fulfill its mission—in turn, contributing toward artistic vibrancy and economic activity in downtown Salt Lake City.