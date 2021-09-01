NYC under travel advisory as remnants of Hurricane Ida barrel in

New Yorkers were urged to avoid travel and stay inside Wednesday as remnants of the hurricane that devastated Louisiana threatened to dump torrents of rain on the five boroughs.

The NYC Emergency Management agency said in a travel advisory that the city is expected to see between 5 to 6 inches of rain due to the residual effects of now-Tropical Depression Ida, though some flood-prone areas could see as much as 8 inches.

“This storm packs such a punch, we’re even going to feel the remnants of it,” Mayor de Blasio said during his daily briefing from City Hall. “The bottom line here is: There’s going to be a lot of rain.”

The travel advisory, which also urges residents to prepare for possible power outages, will remain in effect through Thursday at 2 p.m.

Coastal areas of the city could experience flooding, Emergency Management officials warned, adding that they have activated the agency’s flash flood emergency plan as a precaution. Wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour as the storm barrels in.

On a statewide level, Gov. Hochul directed the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority and other agencies to be ready to dispatch dump trucks in the event of flash floods.

“I am urging people in areas forecast for heavy rains to prepare for flooding conditions and stay safe. If you need to travel, please use caution and check local weather conditions first,” Hochul said.

Despite the threat of flash floods and power outages, New York is expected to fare much better than Louisiana, Mississippi and other southern states.

Ida slammed into Louisiana on Sunday as a category 4 hurricane, causing mass flooding events and power outages. The entire city of New Orleans was at one point without electricity.

At least four people have died because of the storm.

Ida, which was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after crushing Louisiana and Mississippi, is expected to flush out over the Atlantic after hitting New York and the tristate area.