Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Why Clemson is waiting to name starters at so many positions on offense

By Alexis Cubit
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson is moving closer to gameday in an interesting spot. The Tigers as of Wednesday had not publicly declared starters at multiple positions on offense. The team engaged in some gamesmanship with Georgia, releasing essentially the same depth chart Monday that was sent out before fall camp began. Some positions are listed with several potential starters. The Bulldogs drew first blood by opting to not release a depth chart at all.

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Justyn Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Acc#Gameday#Ol#Dl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
Georgia State247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Will Muschamp at Georgia heading into opener

Old rivals Dabo Swinney and Will Muschamp meet again on Saturday night in Charlotte, but their battle will not have a Palmetto State moniker this time around. Muschamp will be coaching his first game as an assistant at Georgia, after first accepting a job on the Bulldogs' staff earlier this year as a defensive analyst.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What Dabo Swinney said about Georgia following Clemson's loss to Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs suffocated the Clemson Tigers Saturday night 10-3 to start the season 1-0. The Dawgs relentless defense stifled Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei, as he was sacked 7 times. Kirby Smart’s defense allowed Clemson just 2 rushing yards on the night, and now, Clemson has lost back-to-back games for...
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

Grading Clemson's Loss to Georgia

The 2021 season was supposed to be a fresh start. Instead, it offered back-to-back disappointing performances for this Clemson football team. The players and coaches had nine months to try to correct some of the issues that reared their face in the loss to Ohio State. While some of them were significantly better, some took major steps backward.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney trolled on social media after Clemson loss to Georgia

Dabo Swinney has won 2 national championships at the helm of the Clemson program — 1 with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback, the other with Trevor Lawrence. However, the DJ Uiagalelei era got off to a lackluster start on Saturday night in Charlotte, as the Georgia defense absolutely dominated the Tigers en route to a 10-3 win.
College SportsNew York Post

Georgia shuts down Clemson in battle of Top 5 teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christopher Smith returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and No. 5 Georgia turned in a defensive effort for the ages, toppling third-ranked Clemson 10-3 on Saturday in the opener for both teams. The Bulldogs held the Tigers to 2 yards rushing and sacked D.J. Uiagalelei...

Comments / 0

Community Policy