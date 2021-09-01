Why Clemson is waiting to name starters at so many positions on offense
Clemson is moving closer to gameday in an interesting spot. The Tigers as of Wednesday had not publicly declared starters at multiple positions on offense. The team engaged in some gamesmanship with Georgia, releasing essentially the same depth chart Monday that was sent out before fall camp began. Some positions are listed with several potential starters. The Bulldogs drew first blood by opting to not release a depth chart at all.www.islandpacket.com
Comments / 0