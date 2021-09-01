Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, north central and east central Virginia. Target Area: Caroline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Caroline County through 115 PM EDT At 1226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kings Dominion, or 8 miles south of Milford, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bowling Green, Milford, Port Royal, Fort A.p. Hill, Rappahannock Academy, Golansville, Villboro, Burruss Corner, Guinea, Corbin, Woodford and Penola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH