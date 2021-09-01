Harrison County man charged with DUI causing serious body injury after vehicle accident sends woman to hospital

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged with DUI causing serious body injury after a vehicle accident in Lumberport. On Saturday, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with entrapment on Route 20 Wallace Pike across from the Dola Dairy Mart. The female driver of one vehicle was taken to United Hospital Center with what officers describe as “serious injuries.” The driver of the other vehicle, Joseph Lee Sendling, reportedly told officers he lost control of his truck when he came around a turn.