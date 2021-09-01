Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

What our treatment of Afghan people tells the world about us | Letters

By Letters
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9sok_0bjWjsRI00
Pen Farthing, founder of animal rescue charity Nowzad. Photograph: Nowzad/PA

The emotive language of Gaby Hinsliff’s article ( What a story to tell the world: Britain values dogs more than Afghan people, 30 August ) not only risks deflecting attention from the consequences of the reactive, rather than proactive, response of the British government, but also suggests that one cannot care equally about the victims of humanitarian crises and the plight of other innocent species in manmade conflicts.

Accordingly, “human souls” are pitted against a “menagerie of strays”, whose lives a former soldier in Afghanistan and his Afghan staff valued enough to wish to save at the risk of their own survival. Ms Hinsliff is no doubt correct in noting that cats are “of no conceivable interest to the Taliban”, so what fate does she imagine awaited these animals under the new rulers of the country?

It is important that some people are vocal about the non-human beings with which we share this planet; rather than sentimentality, perhaps this concern is driven by a humanity without anthropocentric self-interest, which is an alternative “story to tell the world about ourselves”.

If Covid and climate change teach us nothing else, it is the vital lesson that we treat other species and the natural world with scant respect at our own peril.
Kim Eyre
Kennington, Oxfordshire

• Gaby Hinsliff points out that Britain will be judged on how we respond when those who did not make it out of Kabul reach the UK by other means and claim asylum.

Distressingly, we already know what our response will be. The new borders bill sets out to make the majority of people seeking refuge do so from any country apart from our own. It discriminates between “regular” and “irregular” routes – the latter would include routes taken by any Afghan not eligible for the limited resettlement scheme (and inevitably many of those who are but were not airlifted out).

Since 2010, the UK has removed or deported over 5,000 people back to Afghanistan. It has neither sought to find them or to release other Afghans currently held in immigration centres.

The borders bill throws out our commitment to the 1951 refugee convention. Given the government’s policies, we can expect the Home Office to continue breaching the principle of non-refoulement along with its responsibility under international law to consider asylum claims and welcome those eligible for refugee status.
Libby Ruffle
Woodbridge, Suffolk

• I was one of many who helped raise awareness of conditions at Napier barracks. By their example, the British government showed asylum seekers’ lives were less important than cats and dogs, when, despite many warnings, 400 asylum seekers were left in harm’s way. I am 100% behind Pen Farthing for his compassion, determination and strength of purpose. What is shaming is this government’s incompetence in planning the evacuation, and prevarication which put many more Afghan lives at real risk.
Rosie Brocklehurst
St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex

• I respectfully disagree that Pen Farthing’s successful evacuation of animals from Afghanistan shows “the UK holds foreign lives in contempt”. It illustrates how much more could have been done had the politicians had the determination and can-do attitude of this former member of the forces.
Helen Bagnall
Bishop Monkton, North Yorkshire

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Seeking Asylum#British#Taliban#The Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

Biden under pressure as NGO says flights from Afghanistan blocked

Joe Biden’s administration is facing mounting pressure amid reports that several hundred people, including Americans, had been prevented for a week from flying out of an airport in northern Afghanistan. Marina LeGree, the founder and executive director of a small American NGO active in Afghanistan, said 600 to 1,300 people,...
PoliticsThe Guardian

The Taliban are showing us the dangers of personal data falling into the wrong hands

The Taliban have openly talked about using US-made digital identity technology to hunt down Afghans who have worked with the international coalition – posing a huge threat to everyone recorded in the system. In addition, the extremists now also have access to – and control over – the digital identification systems and technologies built through international aid support.
WorldThe Guardian

Taliban name Afghanistan’s new government

The Taliban have named UN-sanctioned veteran Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as the leader of Afghanistan’s new government, while giving key positions to figures who dominated the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition and its allies. Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference on Tuesday that Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani...
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
PoliticsNew York Post

Growing fears child brides brought to US in Afghan evacuation

US officials are looking into reports that elderly Afghan men were permitted to evacuate with young girls they claimed as “wives” — with some of the purported child brides brought to an Army base in Wisconsin, according to a report on Friday. An internal State Department document dated Aug. 27...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
Relationship Advicetennesseestar.com

Report: Afghan Women Forced into Marriages with Men Eligible for Evacuation

Afghan women were reportedly forced into marriages with men who were eligible for evacuation from the country, CNN reported Thursday. U.S. officials notified the State Department about some Afghan women and girls showing up with men pretending to be their husbands or after being forced into marriages with men eligible for evacuation, two sources familiar with the matter reportedly told CNN.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghan refugee at Texas base on why he tweeted photo of paltry meal – and what it means to leave his family and old life behind

The 28-year-old Fulbright semi-finalist didn’t expect the response he got after tweeting a photo of his paltry meal as an Afghan refugee at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Hamed Ahmadi posted the picture – showing two small pieces of chicken, a few slices of fruit and bread – to prove to people that life as a refugee was neither glamorous nor coveted.Instead, responses included taunts and demands that he be more grateful or “go back to Afghanistan.”“The point of that tweet was not ... to be complaining, to be very critical,” Mr Ahmadi told The Independent. “I was...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy