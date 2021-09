Jennifer Lopez made headlines this week when she stepped out in a stunning look for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy last weekend. Funny enough, celebs are just like the rest of us as photos came out that Lopez left the tag on the inside of her cape. The singer is not the only celeb who is guilty of leaving a tag on their clothes. Keep scrolling to see how celebs are just like us.

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez was just seen at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion event in Italy wearing a stunning set...with the tag still on the inside.

Nina Drobev Nina Dobrev was seen out wearing a tag on the back of a dark dress. She should’ve looked twice at her dress before stepping out!

Eva Longoria Eva Longoria was also guilty of this when she forgot to remove a tag from the bottom of a pair of heels.

Scarlett Johanson Scarlett Johansson stepped out on the red carpet with a forgotten tag on her gold heels.