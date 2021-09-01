Cancel
Goldendale, WA

Irene Mathilda Schwenk

Goldendale Sentinel
 6 days ago

Irene Mathilda Schwenk, 69, passed away at her home in Goldendale on August 18, 2021. She was born on October 21, 1951, in Spokane, Washington, to John and Betty (Young) Scott. Irene loved horses and made her career as a groomer. She was a member of the American Miniature Zebu Association, and loved her little goat Ruby and her little dog Levi. Mrs. Schwenk was also a Master Gardener. She is survived by her son Fredrick Mace, daughter Brandie Mace, and grandchild Zain Gasparovich, all of Goldendale; and sisters Joani Hall of Suthrin, Oregon, Drinda Morgan of Bigfork, Montana, and Angie Conte of Kalispell, Montana.

