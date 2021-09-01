Fort Morgan Library & Museum: Creative Club launching Sept. 7

Calling all creative adults! The Fort Morgan Public Library will launch its new Creative Club for adults on Sept. 7, according to a city news release. This is an informal group that will meet to share ideas and learn new skills. Anyone is welcome to join on the first Tuesday of each month, anytime between 5 and 6:30 p.m. in the Library/Museum’s Howard Rollin Memorial Community Room. The first gathering will be Sept. 7.