Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Companies-backed Massachusetts gig worker ballot measure clears key hurdle

By Nate Raymond
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nfs6d_0bjWjJzD00
A sign marks a rendezvous location for Lyft and Uber users at San Diego State University in San Diego, California, U.S., May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

BOSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Massachusetts' attorney general on Wednesday gave backers of a proposed ballot measure, which would define drivers for app-based companies like Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) as independent contractors rather than employees, the green light to collect the signatures needed to put it before voters.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey certified that the measure met constitutional requirements, clearing the way for a coalition of app-based service providers backing the initiative to begin collecting the tens of thousands of signatures needed to get the proposal onto the November 2022 ballot.

Her decision came despite a lawsuit that Healey, a Democrat, filed challenging the designations by Uber and Lyft of their drivers as contractors not entitled to benefits like a minimum wage, overtime and earned sick time.

It was among 17 of 30 proposed ballot measures that Healey certified. The union-backed Coalition to Protect Workers' Rights urged Healey to reject the measure as unconstitutional and is considering suing to challenge the measure, said its director, Mike Firestone.

The Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work, whose members include Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) and Instacart Inc, last month proposed asking voters to declare their drivers independent contractors entitled to minimum benefits but not their employees.

The proposal would establish an earnings floor equal to 120% of the Massachusetts minimum wage for app-based ride-share and delivery drivers, or $18 an hour in 2023, before tips. Drivers would be guaranteed at least 26 cents per mile to cover vehicle upkeep and gas.

Ride-share and delivery network companies would be required to pay healthcare stipends if drivers work at least 15 hours per week. Drivers could also earn paid sick time and paid family and medical leave.

The Massachusetts proposal followed a similar measure last year in California, where the companies persuaded state voters to solidify ride-hail and food delivery workers' status as independent contractors with some benefits.

However, a California judge on Aug. 23 ruled that that measure, known as Proposition 22, violated the state's constitution.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Technologies Inc#Lyft Inc#Democrat#Instacart Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Columbus, OHsunny95.com

Marijuana legalization ballot proposal clears another hurdle

COLUMBUS (AP) — An effort to legalize marijuana use and sales in Ohio has cleared another hurdle on the path to getting the proposal submitted to the Legislature. The Ohio Ballot Board, a panel of legislative appointees led by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, voted Monday to approve the proposed statute from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol as a single issue.
California StatePLANetizen

California Judge Renders Gig Worker Law Unenforceable

Margot Roosevelt and Suhauna Hussain report on a decision that reopens the debate on the gig economy in California and could have lasting repercussions as ride-hailing companies seek to fight regulation in other states. Last Friday, "a state Superior Court judge invalidated a 2020 ballot proposition that allowed Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and other app-based businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors."
California StateWhittier Daily News

California’s gig worker fight is back in the courts

The high-stakes conflict over whether those who drive for Uber, Lyft and other delivery and rideshare companies are employees or independent contractors entered a new phase last week in an Alameda County courtroom. Judge Frank Roesch declared that Proposition 22, a 2020 ballot measure sponsored by Uber, etal, to overturn...
HealthPatriot Ledger

Vaccine mandate is 'absolutely legal,' AG Maura Healey says

With hers among the state offices requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday that Gov. Charlie was right to impose a vaccine mandate for executive branch employees and believes the step is "absolutely legal." "For me, what it comes down to is making sure...
HealthUS News and World Report

AG Healey: Gov. Baker Did Right Thing by Requiring Vaccines

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker did the right thing by requiring vaccines for state employees and proposing a statewide mask mandate for students and teachers in K-12 schools until COVID-19 vaccination rates increase among eligible students, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Monday. Healey said she took a similar...
Traffic6abc

Rideshare drivers react to ruling that Prop. 22 is unconstitutional

The California ride-hailing driver suing over the controversial Proposition 22 law said he can "breathe a little easier" after a judge ruled it unconstitutional, but an ongoing legal battle still looms as industry giants ready an appeal. Proposition 22 -- a ballot measure backed by Uber, Lyft and others --...
PoliticsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

What the Prop. 22 Rollback Could Mean For Your State

A controversial California law that allowed e-taxi companies to deny their workers basic employment protections has been declared unconstitutional by a state judge — a ruling that could undermine copycat bills and referenda across the country. On Friday, California’s infamous Proposition 22 was deemed “unconstitutional” and “unenforceable” by a superior...
Politicsbizjournals

Uber, Lyft-backed gig worker ballot initiative certified by AG Healey

The petition to designate drivers working for app-based companies contractors, as opposed to full-time employees, is a step closer to landing on the Massachusetts 2022 ballot. Attorney General Maura Healey certified the proposed ballot measure, along with 16 other petitions. Fifteen petitions are proposed laws, like the question about drivers, and one is a proposed constitutional amendment.
California Statesmallbiztrends.com

In the News: The Fate of Gig Workers Still Not Clear in California

This week, a Judge Rules California Proposition 22 is Unconstitutional – So Now What? In the ruling, California Supreme Court Judge Frank Roesch said, “Proposition 22 illegally limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers, subject to workers’ compensation laws.” Gig economy workers and/or independent contractors don’t have the same classification as regular employees with the companies they work for. And the goal of Proposition 22 was to make that clear in the state of California.
Ohio StatePosted by
Benzinga

Ohioans Clear Major Hurdle On Road To Legalizing Marijuana

Ohio's uphill struggle to legalize cannabis use and sales has cleared a final hurdle on the path toward getting a proposal submitted to the state's legislature. Activists can begin collecting signatures for a 2022 ballot initiative to legalize cannabis. The Ohio Ballot Board, a panel of legislative appointees led by...
Massachusetts StateWWLP 22News

Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With full approval being granted to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, many businesses and schools are now able to require staff or students receive their vaccinations; but what are the exceptions to this wave of rules?. Enshrined in Massachusetts law:. Under MGL c.111 § 181, Boards of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy