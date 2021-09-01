Cancel
Golf

How to watch the 2021 Solheim Cup: Tee times, TV schedule, streaming info

Golf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American and European squads are ready to begin the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Ohio. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. On the LPGA Tour, the year of 2021 will always be remembered for the meteoric rise of Nelly Korda, and as we approach the start of the 2021 Solheim Cup, Korda the younger is once again front and center. While Nelly made her debut at the 2019 Solheim Cup, teaming up with older sister Jessica for two matches on her way to a sterling record of 3-0-1, a lot has changed since then.

Golf

Controversial Putt Causes Solheim Cup Drama

It wouldn’t be a Solheim Cup without controversy and drama, and, at the 13th hole, we saw just that. Putting for eagle, Nelly Korda left her putt overhanging the hole. As the American sunk to her knees, her opponent, Madelene Sagstrom, threw the ball back to her. As play moved...
Golf
Reuters

Sagstrom left on verge of tears after rules row at Solheim Cup

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Team Europe's Madelene Sagstrom struggled to keep her emotions in check after a rules controversy erupted on the first day of the Solheim Cup on Saturday. The United States' Nelly Korda was putting for an eagle on the par-five 13th during the afternoon fourball session, when her ball stopped on the edge of the hole and was picked up by Sagstrom and handed back to her.
Golf

U.S. Solheim Cup roster: Meet the 2021 U.S. team

Catriona Matthew, both the golfer and the golf fan, gushed about Nelly Korda. “Yeah, she’s obviously been very impressive the last few months,” Matthew said a few weeks back. “I think without a doubt, she’s got that potential to be dominant. You know, she hits it long. Well, to be world No. 1 you have to do everything well. If she can keep that form going, I don’t see why she couldn’t be dominant.
Golf.com

Solheim Cup singles matches predictions! Previewing all 12 Monday match-ups

Big momentum swings marked Day 2 at the 2021 Solheim Cup, which saw Team USA claw back from a deficit in the morning, then fall back slightly in the afternoon. Team Europe leads by two points heading into Monday’s singles matches, needing a tie in overall points to retain the cup. Here’s a snapshot of the 12 singles matches for the third and final day of play, including predictions for the outcome of each.
Toledo, OH

Solheim Cup enters final day of play

OVERALL SCORE – EUROPE 9, USA 7. Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae (USA) def. Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov (EUR), 3 and 1. Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (EUR) def. Jessica Korda and Megan Khang (USA), 1 up. Mel Reid and Leona Maguire (EUR) tied with Jennifer Kupcho and...
Golf

Ranking every golfer at the Solheim Cup, from heartbreaker to hero

A splendid Solheim Cup is in the books — though more splendid for one team than the other. How to grade Team USA? Every player had at least one point, and no player had more than 2.5. Team Europe, by contrast, had five players with 2.5 points or more, leaning on its in-form players for a second consecutive Cup win.
Golf

Nelly Korda defeats Georgia Hall, 1 up

Rolex Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda earned her second point of the 2021 Solheim Cup with a hard-fought 1-up victory over Georgia Hall. But it was Hall with the early advantage, winning No. 1 with a par and going 2 up with a birdie at No. 4. The fifth and...
Golf

The Slam: It's the Solheim Cup that changed everything

Hello. Welcome to this week’s edition of The Slam. Apparently there has been some PGA and European Tour golf played this weekend? We’ll get there, but let’s start with the week’s showpiece event, the Solheim Cup. To think a few years ago golf fans were arguing for the European team...
Golf
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
Golf

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
Golf
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.

