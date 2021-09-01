How to watch the 2021 Solheim Cup: Tee times, TV schedule, streaming info

The American and European squads are ready to begin the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Ohio. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. On the LPGA Tour, the year of 2021 will always be remembered for the meteoric rise of Nelly Korda, and as we approach the start of the 2021 Solheim Cup, Korda the younger is once again front and center. While Nelly made her debut at the 2019 Solheim Cup, teaming up with older sister Jessica for two matches on her way to a sterling record of 3-0-1, a lot has changed since then.