The FedEx Cup playoffs continue this week as the 2021 BMW Championship is set to host the remaining 70 players with the Tour Championship on the horizon. What started out as 125 has been cut down to 69 golfers in the race for the 15 million dollar prize at the end of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Last week saw the seemingly impossible finally come to fruition as Tony Finau got that big monkey off his back and won for the second time in his career as he claimed the 2021 Northern Trust title against an elite field.