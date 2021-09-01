Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Television's 'Seinfeld' comes to Netflix in October

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32TzCw_0bjWj6b100

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Television comedy “Seinfeld” will stream globally on Netflix starting in October under a deal reached two years ago, Netflix Inc said on Wednesday.

All 180 episodes of “Seinfeld,” one of the most popular TV comedies of the 1990s, will be available on Netflix starting Oct. 1, the streaming platform said in a statement.

Netflix bought the worldwide rights to “Seinfeld” in 2019 in a deal that allowed the show to stream on Hulu until 2021. Hollywood trade outlets said at the time that the deal was worth more than $500 million and beat offers from other streaming platforms as they raced to sign up popular content and new subscribers.

The 10-time Emmy Award-winning comedy about a group of friends living in New York City was created by comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David and ended on NBC television in 1998 after nine seasons.

“Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” Seinfeld said in a tongue-in-cheek statement on Wednesday.

“We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project,” he added.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Comedy#Netflix Inc#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

September is quickly approaching and the list of titles coming to Netflix is growing as new originals, returning favorites, and more are added to the roster. Whether you’re looking forward to comedies or drama, documentary or reality, there’s something for everyone. This month, old favorites like Money Heist and Sex Education return for new seasons, as well as Lucifer which will bid viewers farewell after this final round of episodes.
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Sitcom Will Be Back on TVs This Fall

ABC said goodbye to several fan-favorite shows this past TV season, but one of them is living on — kind of. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs across the U.S. this fall. The sitcom will be highly syndicated in numerous markets, meaning fans new and old will be able to watch the show from the beginning again.
TV & VideosComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.
TV & VideosPopculture

Ellen DeGeneres Dropped by Major Network Before Final Season Premieres

Ellen DeGeneres' fans in Australia will have to find a new way to watch the final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Nine Network, one of the major commercial free-to-air networks in Australia, announced it will not carry the show. The network, also known as Channel 9, did not give a specific reason for dropping the show, but Ellen is ending amid the workplace misconduct scandal that engulfed the show in summer 2020.
TV & VideosPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘DWTS’ cast rumors; Joe Rogan has Covid-19; ‘Seinfeld’ coming to Netflix; more: Buzz

The cast of “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 is shaping up. E! News reports “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and Lori Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade, fresh off her college admissions scandal, will be joining “DWTS” alongside previously announced contestants JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. Former “Bachelorette” star JoJo Fletcher is denying that she’ll be competing for the mirrorball trophy, but Us Weekly says “The Bachelor” star Matt James will represent Bachelor Nation in the ballroom. Other rumors include Chris Harrison, Hilaria Baldwin, Kellyanne Conway, LeAnn Rimes, Fran Drescher and Brian Austin Green. “DWTS” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC; the full lineup will be announced soon.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Find Out When ‘Seinfeld’ Will Begin Streaming on Netflix

Two years after Netflix secured the rights to Seinfeld, a streaming date has been set. All 180 episodes of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David’s sitcom will be available on Netflix on Friday, October 1. (It was previously available on Hulu.) The streaming service has also released a teaser “for 2021’s hottest new show — well, not actually new, but never seen before … on Netflix.” (That follows with the announcement styled as though Seinfeld is new and its creators are “rising” stars.) Watch the clip-filled video below.
TV & VideosComplex

‘Seinfeld’ Streaming Date on Netflix Officially Announced

Seinfeld is back. On streaming, that is. Early Wednesday, Netflix let starving Seinfeld enthusiasts know the classic sitcom will arrive on the platform on Oct. 1. The streamer also shared a teaser video, noting that “all 180 episodes” will be available on that date. Previously, the Larry David and Jerry...
TV Showscentralrecorder.com

Here are the movies and tv shows which are added to Netflix

Netflix added a number of new programs to its service during September. This also means that many movies and shows have left Netflix. For Disney fans, Netflix removed some of your favourite films at the end of the month. At the end of August, Netflix removed two Disney films — The Muppets Muppets Most Wanted.
TV & Videosasapland.com

Netflix: Trailer of Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’

Netflix: Trailer of Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’. First, Let reveal the surprise element of Netflix Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’. It is De-aged De Niro. The man behind the Raging Bulls, The Godfather, Heat, Taxi Driver, Casino, The Family, The King of Comedy and many more hits is back with a bang in ‘The Irishman.’
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Seinfeld's Newman: The Funniest Moments From Wayne Knight's Character

Outside of its four central leads, perhaps the best of the supporting Seinfeld characters is Newman - originally an unseen friend of Kramer’s (and voiced by co-creator Larry David) until he was properly introduced onscreen with Wayne Knight in the role in Season 3. The United States postal worker's constant scheming against Jerry essentially made him the main antagonist of the series, which is just one of the many reasons why it was so fun to watch him get wrapped up in such ridiculous moments of misfortune.

Comments / 0

Community Policy