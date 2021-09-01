Police investigate shots fired, road rage incidents near Winnebago County Justice Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that took place Tuesday afternoon near the Winnebago County Justice Center. Officers responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and met the caller who told officers they heard gunshots in front of the Justice Center and saw a piece of a bullet on the ground. At the time, the May 30th Alliance was holding a protest outside of the Justice Center.www.wifr.com
