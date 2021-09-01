Cancel
Connecticut selected as one of the first 8 states to support a digital version of your driver’s license on your iPhone and Apple Watch

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Connecticut is one of eight states to work with Apple to make drivers licenses available next year on Apple Wallet, Gov. Ned Lamont and the tech company announced Wednesday.

The Transportation Security Administration will authorize a few airport security checkpoints and lanes to be the first locations customers can use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet, Apple said.

Connecticut officials hope the new high-tech drivers licenses will be launched next year, said Lora Rae Anderson, a spokeswoman for Lamont.

“Anything we can put into our modernization efforts that will be very helpful,” she said. “DMV is our sexy agency here now.”

Arizona and Georgia are the first states to announce the launch, Apple said . Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah will follow.

Apple representatives did not respond to an email and phone call seeking details about its work with Connecticut.

Similar to how customers add new credit cards and transit passes to Wallet, they can simply tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhones to begin adding their license or ID. If a user has an Apple Watch paired to their iPhone, they will be prompted to add their IDs or driver’s licenses to their Wallet app on their Apple Watch.

The customer will then be asked to use their iPhone to scan their physical driver’s license or state ID card and take a selfie that will be provided to the issuing state for verification.

As an additional security step, users will be prompted to complete facial and head movements during the setup process. Once verified by the issuing state, an ID or driver’s license will be added to Wallet.

Once added to Wallet, customers can present their driver’s license or state ID to the TSA by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader.

Apple insists the information is secure. Identify information is released only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID, Apple said. As a result, only the required information is shared and the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device may present it.

Users do not need to unlock, show or hand over their device to present an ID.

More than most agencies, the state DMV engages residents and Lamont has targeted it to be more consumer-friendly.

He announced in February that motorists could renew their licenses online. It appeared to be a small step, but spares Connecticut residents the time-consuming chore of waiting in line at DMV offices to have their pictures taken and renew their licenses.

In May, the governor announced that the DMV’s website increased the number of online transactions and makes it possible for motorists to request a duplicate driver’s license, a duplicate non-driver ID and driving history.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .

