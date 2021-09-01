Cancel
Saints vs. Packers Week 1 Game to Be Played in Jacksonville

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL announced the New Orleans Saints will use the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field as a temporary home field for their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 12. Amie Just and Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune first reported Wednesday the decision was made in coordination...

