Prosecutor drops rape charge against man convicted in Hilton Head cold-case killing. Why?
Prosecutors dropped a rape charge on Friday against a 57-year-old man convicted in the Hilton Head victim’s killing more than 30 years ago. Eckerin Frazier, 57, previously of Hilton Head Island, pleaded guilty in 2001 to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Bertha Neaman in 1988 after a cold case investigation from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. What went unsolved, however, was who sexually assaulted Neaman before she was killed.www.islandpacket.com
