Here’s What Annabel Lee from Poe’s Legendary Poem Smells Like

musingsofamuse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was discussing bringing out some of my older Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab Fragrances for Fall 2021 and I realized a bottle of Annabel Lee that I had stashed away is quite rare. Who knew? Annabel Lee was introduced with A Demon in my View Collection that ran for several months on the Lab’s website back in 2005. The collection was a tribute to the late, great Edgar Allan Poe and obviously, no collection would be complete without a fragrance called Annabel Lee right?

