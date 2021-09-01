Here’s What Annabel Lee from Poe’s Legendary Poem Smells Like
I was discussing bringing out some of my older Black Phoenix Alchemy Lab Fragrances for Fall 2021 and I realized a bottle of Annabel Lee that I had stashed away is quite rare. Who knew? Annabel Lee was introduced with A Demon in my View Collection that ran for several months on the Lab’s website back in 2005. The collection was a tribute to the late, great Edgar Allan Poe and obviously, no collection would be complete without a fragrance called Annabel Lee right?www.musingsofamuse.com
