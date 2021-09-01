Watch Now: Multiple people rescued from car trapped in Ida flooding

GARY — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people hospitalized Monday night. In the first incident, officers were enroute to the 4900 block of Tennessee Street about 5 p.m. when they were diverted to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, according to Lt. Dawn Westerfield. There, they spoke with a 28-year-old Gary man who said he was in the front yard of a relative’s house when someone in a passing white GMC started shooting at them. The man was struck in the calf and driven to the hospital by a family member.