Watch Now: Multiple people rescued from car trapped in Ida flooding

By AccuWeather
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody cam footage shows multiple people being rescued from their vehicle by a police officer in Pascagoula, Mississippi, after Ida caused flooding in the region on August 30.

www.nwitimes.com

