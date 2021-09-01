Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ford County, IL

Ford County Treasurer issues reminder regarding real estate tax due date

fordcountyrecord.com
 6 days ago

Ford County taxpayers are reminded that Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 is the due date for the 2nd installment of the 2020 payable 2021 real estate taxes. Taxes may be paid at the courthouse, drop box in front of the courthouse,any Ford County bank, online at govtechtaxpro.com or by mail if postmarked by September 10th. After that date, you will need to pay by mail, online or at the courthouse. The banks will not take payments after Sept.10. No personal checks will be accepted after Oct. 1, 2021 and.

www.fordcountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ford County, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Ford County, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Ford County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Taxes#County Treasurer#Due Date#Govtechtaxpro Com#The Treasurer S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy