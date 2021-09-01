Ford County Treasurer issues reminder regarding real estate tax due date

Ford County taxpayers are reminded that Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 is the due date for the 2nd installment of the 2020 payable 2021 real estate taxes. Taxes may be paid at the courthouse, drop box in front of the courthouse,any Ford County bank, online at govtechtaxpro.com or by mail if postmarked by September 10th. After that date, you will need to pay by mail, online or at the courthouse. The banks will not take payments after Sept.10. No personal checks will be accepted after Oct. 1, 2021 and.