Hunger Action Month Kick Off!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Each September for eleven years the Hampton Roads Show has joined our local foodbanks and Feeding America to raise awareness about Food insecurity in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. We are proud to say that this year, WAVY-TV’s parent company Nexstar Media Group and our sister stations across the country will join us in our push to raise awareness during Hunger Action Month! So what is Hunger Action Month and how can you help our local foodbanks? Emma Inman from the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore joined us with some answers and solutions.