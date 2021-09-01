Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Hunger Action Month Kick Off!

By Chris Reckling
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Each September for eleven years the Hampton Roads Show has joined our local foodbanks and Feeding America to raise awareness about Food insecurity in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina. We are proud to say that this year, WAVY-TV’s parent company Nexstar Media Group and our sister stations across the country will join us in our push to raise awareness during Hunger Action Month! So what is Hunger Action Month and how can you help our local foodbanks? Emma Inman from the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore joined us with some answers and solutions.

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Hampton Roads#The Hampton Roads Show#Nexstar Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...

Comments / 0

Community Policy