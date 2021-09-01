Growing use of encryption poses network security risk

Add an extra layer of security to your business PCs with the VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key. This workplace gadget has encrypted end-to-end security with its Match-in-Sensor fingerprint technology. It stores data in the sensor and transfers only an encrypted match. What’s more, this helpful gadget stores up to 10 fingerprints and provides authentication support across browsers. In fact, it’s FIDO U2F certified and FIDO2 WebAuthn compatible. So it works with single-factor, dual, multifactor, and Tap-and-Go authentication options. Additionally, this biometric gadget is Windows Hello certified and complies with Office365, Azure, Outlook, and many other Microsoft services. Furthermore, the long 3.9-foot USB cable allows you to place it conveniently near the desktop. Plus, you can even use it to follow cyber security measures like GDPR, BIPA, and CCPA. Finally, it’s TAA compliant, meaning you can use it for US Federal Government organizations and institutions.