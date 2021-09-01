Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Dakota State

The Retiree By Jerry Hoem

By admin
maplelakemessenger.com
 6 days ago

It was Aristotle or Saint Augustine or Parcheesi or one of those ancient guys who mentioned the Signs of the End of the World. Darkening skies, big storms, nutty people, and weird screens showing up on home computers. We got them all. I think our time has come. This morning...

maplelakemessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retiree#Chocolate#Outer Mongolia#Rugby#Tripnabber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Related
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bison Charges Folks That Get Too Close

It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as Yellowstone National Park: tourist thinks bison are cute, gets too close. We're running out of ways to describe it. Frankly, we may need to come up with some new words. Granted, someone filmed this video years ago,...
AnimalsPosted by
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Bear Rains Massive POOPS On Hunters Below

The bear was being hunted. He was treed, way up there. If he's going out he might was well let those hunters know what he really thinks of them. He managed to hit one hunter right in the head with a big turd. On the last day of bear season....
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
Restaurants247wallst.com

The World’s Oldest Bars and Restaurants (That Are Still Open)

The average lifespan of an independent restaurant in America is said to be somewhere between three and five years. Some last a lot longer than that, but longevity isn’t the same thing as eternal life. Unfortunately, many venerable eating places, in this country and abroad, have given up the ghost...
RecipesImperial Valley Press Online

Praise be to the family potato salad

I face a huge responsibility this Labor Day weekend: I’ve been tasked with making my mother’s sacred potato salad recipe. According to “All About Potatoes,” it is widely believed that Germany is where the American version of potato salad originated. The potato, which is native to South America, was brought...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Is Where The Name French Fry Actually Comes From

While we can all agree that French fries are a food benevolently given to us by the gods themselves, it turns out that the moniker may be a "geographical misnomer," according to National Geographic. Like it or not, the writer insists, ordering your Big Mac with a side of Belgian fries would probably be more accurate. And, if anyone knows which nation a food geographically belongs to, it's gotta be National Geographic, right?
Posted by
Crystal A. Walker

The Icelandic “Delicacy”: Hákarl

It is — by far — the worst thing I have ever tasted in my life. Hakarl near Bjarnahöfn in IcelandThis Wikipedia and Wikimedia Commons image is from the user Chris 73. I’m game to try about any food at least once and have been pleasantly surprised by some dishes that many consider disgusting. For instance, I had no idea that I would enjoy raw oysters, escargot, and chicken gizzards. However, some dishes I swore I would never try again include my husband’s meatloaf and Limburger cheese. To this day, I swear it that it smells like a bag of hot garbage, and I can’t even be in the same room with it. However, all of the items that I have had, hákarl is the absolute worse.
ChinaSentinel-Echo

RUBY: Calling Miss Manners

I recently had the privilege of observing a debate over the proper use of a knife and fork. Unfortunately, one speaker devolved into proclamations of the way “civilized” people eat and sank to accusations of a political nature. Suddenly “not eating correctly” became tantamount to being an Ugly American. That...
Park City, UTPark Record

Amy Roberts: Ski North Dakota

While the forecast might suggest otherwise, fall is (allegedly) not too far away. Normally by the first week of September, we’ve seen a few frosts, even a dusting of snow on the mountaintops. This year, though, we’ve been granted an extended summer. It started early by our standards. I planted tomatoes in May and never once had to hurriedly cover them with an old sheet, something I normally have to do multiple times between the day I plant and the day I know I actually ought to plant. The summer of 2021 should have been — would have been — a bumper crop, if not for a family of thieving squirrels that decided to squat in my spruce trees. Instead of taking one or two tomatoes at a time, they seem to have taste tested each one individually, leaving me with a bounty of nibbled-on fruit. I had fewer salads and salsas than I’d hoped for, but on the plus side, it’s likely I am now the country’s foremost expert on squirrel dental impressions.
RecipesMorganton News Herald

Praise be to the family potato salad

I face a huge responsibility this Labor Day weekend: I’ve been tasked with making my mother’s sacred potato salad recipe. According to “All About Potatoes,” it is widely believed that Germany is where the American version of potato salad originated. The potato, which is native to South America, was brought...
RecipesPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tom Purcell: Praise be to the family potato salad

I face a huge responsibility this Labor Day weekend: I’ve been tasked with making my mother’s sacred potato salad recipe. According to “All About Potatoes,” it is widely believed that Germany is where the American version of potato salad originated. The potato, which is native to South America, was brought...

Comments / 0

Community Policy