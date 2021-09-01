The Retiree By Jerry Hoem

While the forecast might suggest otherwise, fall is (allegedly) not too far away. Normally by the first week of September, we’ve seen a few frosts, even a dusting of snow on the mountaintops. This year, though, we’ve been granted an extended summer. It started early by our standards. I planted tomatoes in May and never once had to hurriedly cover them with an old sheet, something I normally have to do multiple times between the day I plant and the day I know I actually ought to plant. The summer of 2021 should have been — would have been — a bumper crop, if not for a family of thieving squirrels that decided to squat in my spruce trees. Instead of taking one or two tomatoes at a time, they seem to have taste tested each one individually, leaving me with a bounty of nibbled-on fruit. I had fewer salads and salsas than I’d hoped for, but on the plus side, it’s likely I am now the country’s foremost expert on squirrel dental impressions.