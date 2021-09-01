'Married at First Sight': Rachel Is Shocked at Jose's Extreme Budgeting in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight UK viewers have criticised one of the show’s participants for making “cringe” and “creepy” comments and jokes during his wedding speech.Airing on E4, the reality TV programme sees two complete strangers matched according to the judgement of a panel of experts, marrying just minutes after meeting. After living with each other for a while, they are then given the option to continue with the relationship or not.During Thursday (4 September) night’s episode, viewers saw Franky, 47, tie the knot with Marilyse, 37.Opening his speech at their wedding, Franky said: “Ladies and gentleman, I will...