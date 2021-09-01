'Married at First Sight': Rachel Is Shocked at Jose's Extreme Budgeting in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight's Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr. aren't on the same page when it comes to finances as the couple continues to struggle to combine their lives in marriage. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Rachel is shocked to see just how tightly her husband controls his money when she comes face-to-face with the budget board.popculture.com
