Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

'Married at First Sight': Rachel Is Shocked at Jose's Extreme Budgeting in Exclusive Sneak Peek

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarried at First Sight's Rachel Gordillo and Jose San Miguel Jr. aren't on the same page when it comes to finances as the couple continues to struggle to combine their lives in marriage. In PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Rachel is shocked to see just how tightly her husband controls his money when she comes face-to-face with the budget board.

popculture.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Married At First Sight#Car Insurance#Popculture#Kinetic Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsInternational Business Times

Tarek El Moussa Felt ‘Something Was Off’ With Original Heather Rae Young Wedding Plans

Tarek El Moussa has shared some insight into why he and fiancée Heather Rae Young ultimately decided to change their original wedding plans. The 39-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram Tuesday to spill more details on his and Young’s decision to hire a new wedding planner ahead of their big day. He shared a video showing a montage of their final preparations for their nuptials and went into detail about what really happened in his caption.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'Married at First Sight' Couple Jess and Austin Get a Big Surprise When Revealing Baby News in Exclusive 'Couples Cam' Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd are in for a shock as they break the news that they're expecting their first child to Jess' twin sister Jen. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's Couples Cam on Lifetime, Jess and Austin nervously wait to share their happy news in person with family after traveling down to Florida.
RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Dumps Kody, Says It's Okay to "End a Toxic Relationship"

Meri Brown did not come right out and say it this week. But she might as well have. We mean... we know we've written about this on numerous occasions over the past several months, but it's only because Meri herself has written about it on numerous occasions over the past several months.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Couple Reconciles After Breakup

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and Raiven Adams are back on, again. The couple appeared in Instagram photos over the weekend, alongside their 1-year-old son River. The two started dating in 2018, got engaged in 2019, broke up, reunited in September 2020, and broke up again in April. Now it looks like they have rekindled their romance.
Trouble RelationshipPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro's Ex-Wife Takes Aim at Chrishell Stause Amid Update on Divorce

Elena Samodanova shared an update on her divorce from Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and threw some shade Chrishell Stause's way during an Instagram Q&A session with fans on Sunday. Savchenko, 37, and Samodanova, 36, announced their split in November 2020 after 14 years of marriage. Their split came after Savchenko and Stause competed together on Dancing With the Stars, and there was speculation that they developed feelings for each other. The Selling Sunset star, 40, and Savchenko strongly denied these rumors.
RelationshipsCosmopolitan

The Three Couples Who Get Engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Are....

At this point you've invested six full hours of your life into the chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise, and perhaps you're ready to cut to the chase. As in: who actually ends up together at the end of this mess? Thanks to Reality Steve, we know exactly who, so buckle up because this is officially a spoiler dump.
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Ex Husband Is Set to Remarry After Heated Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds is an engaged man. His now fiancé, Kortnie O'Connor announced the news via social media with a post showing off her new diamond. "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie," she captioned on the image shared to Instagram according to Page Six.
RelationshipsPosted by
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Sumit Singh’s Mom Moved In With Him And Jenny Slatten; Sumit’s Parents Still Don’t Want Them To Marry

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is headed back to our TV screens soon and boy is it set to be drama-filled. One of the series’ central (and most controversial) couples is Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh. The pair met over Facebook when Sumit was catfishing Jenny. After she learned of the real identity of […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Sumit Singh’s Mom Moved In With Him And Jenny Slatten; Sumit’s Parents Still Don’t Want Them To Marry appeared first on Reality Tea.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Married at First Sight UK viewers criticise groom for embarrassing wife with ‘creepy’ wedding day speech

Married at First Sight UK viewers have criticised one of the show’s participants for making “cringe” and “creepy” comments and jokes during his wedding speech.Airing on E4, the reality TV programme sees two complete strangers matched according to the judgement of a panel of experts, marrying just minutes after meeting. After living with each other for a while, they are then given the option to continue with the relationship or not.During Thursday (4 September) night’s episode, viewers saw Franky, 47, tie the knot with Marilyse, 37.Opening his speech at their wedding, Franky said: “Ladies and gentleman, I will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy