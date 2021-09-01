Crews working to repair Knox County road damaged by heavy rain, flooding

Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews are working to repair a road in Knox County damaged by heavy rain and flooding.

According to a press release, heavy rain and flooding damaged Westland Drive, just west of Garrison Ridge Boulevard.

Crews quickly blocked off the damaged area and turned the road into a one-way lane. They directed traffic until roughly 3 a.m. when water from a nearby pond began to recede and allowed the county to convert the road back to two lanes. Due to damage, the lanes are narrower. Crews will begin fixing the road on Wednesday and officials expect to have it fully repaired by Wednesday evening.

Crews were up all night cutting down trees that fell, blocking county roads.

They also are working to repair a sinkhole on Northshore and Redgrave Road.

To report any downed trees, roadway hazards, and sinkholes on county roads contact 865-215-5800.

“Our folks were out all night, working in the rain clearing trees and providing traffic control on Westland Drive to ensure everyone got home safe,” said Jim Snowden, senior director of Knox County EPW. “They are the best at what they do and I’m grateful for their hard work and dedication to Knox County, and they will be out all day as well.”