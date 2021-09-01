Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints/Packers Game to Be Played In Jacksonville

By Ian Auzenne
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7Rtl_0bjWhJ3d00
(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

So much for Dallas.

The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville, Florida, in TIAA Bank Stadium. The Saints are hosting the Green Bay Packers in that contest, which was moved from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida’s aftermath.

Amie Just of the New Orleans Advocate/Times-Picayune broke the story.

Intially, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the team was aiming to play its Week 1 contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, a concert already scheduled for opening weekend put a dent in those plans, forcing the Saints to find another temporary home field.

TIAA Bank Stadium is the home to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In addition to serving as the Jags’ home facility, TIAA Bank Stadium hosts the annual Gator Bowl game and hosted Super XXXIX in 2005. Opened in 1995, TIAA Bank Stadium has a capacity of 67,184.

The Jaguars will be in Houston on Sunday to the Texas, allowing the Saints to use the stadium. The Saints/Packers game is scheduled to start at 3:25 p.m.

This is a developing story.

attachment-saintshelmets
attachment-saintshelmets
attachment-saintshelmets

Source: Saints/Packers Game to Be Played In Jacksonville

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#Jaguars#American Football#Saints Packers Game#The New Orleans Saints#Tiaa Bank Stadium#The Green Bay Packers#Hurricane Ida#Tiaa Bank Field#The Times Picayune#Jeffduncan#Super Xxxix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Packers Are Keeping A Secret Before Their Season Opener

The Green Bay Packers are keeping a notable roster decision a secret ahead of their Week 1 season opener against the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay has yet to reveal its starting offensive line for the season opener. And the Packers will be keeping that decision a secret before Week 1.
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers drops shocking truth bomb on his return to Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga has met a relatively half-hearted conclusion. Yes, the reigning NFL MVP has returned to the Green Bay Packers and will suit up for the season. However, given all that’s gone down the past few months, with some baggage carry-over from seasons’ past, anything less than a trade away from Green Bay or a full-on commitment to the Packers leaves the story open-ended.
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Admission On His Relationship

As the latest Ted Lasso episode proved, being around someone you love 24/7, 365 isn’t necessarily the best way to have a relationship. Aaron Rodgers also appears to agree with that mindset. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reportedly opened up about his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley. The two will...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: 3 reasons Taysom Hill should start over Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints should give Taysom Hill the starting quarterback job over Jameis Winston because of his experience and more. Drew Brees’ retirement set the Saints up for the NFL’s most interesting quarterback battle this year. Former backup Taysom Hill and ex-Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston are locked in a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers urges to bring back another Packers legend

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his wish when the team brought back Randall Cobb. Now, it appears he’s interested in seeing another beloved Packer join forces with him once again. Cobb posted a story urging Green Bay to sign former linebacker Clay Matthews. Rodgers fully endorsed that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy