Coastal Bend Blood Center to Offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing

alicetx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 continues to affect the Coastal Bend Community, the Blood Center began offering a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test for all blood donors on Wednesday, Sept. 1. In efforts to increase blood donations, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is encouraging all well and health individuals to donate and save lives. Donors will receive a valuable resource, COVID-19 Antibody Test, after a successful donation. Results may take up to seven days and can be found in your donor portal, accessible through the Blood Center’s website.

