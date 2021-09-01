Coastal Bend Blood Center to Offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing

Like last year, testing remains a key component of our public health strategy. On-campus COVID testing is free and available for any student, faculty and staff member, or their immediate family. In addition, as previously announced, this week we will implement randomized surveillance testing of vaccinated students, faculty and staff. At the beginning of each week, you will be notified by email if you have been selected to test during that week. As a reminder, all vaccine-exempt (those with religious or medical exemptions) are required to test weekly.