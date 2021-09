Looking forward for Christmas? If it hasn’t even crossed your mind yet, once you look at a beauty advent calendar you’re sure to get in the festive spirit – we’d go as far as to say they’d even get Ebenezer Scrooge excited for the run-up to the big day.Year on year big-name brands knock it out of the park with their offerings, and 2021 is looking bigger and better than ever. So, your Christmas countdown really needn’t be marked with a measly chunk of chocolate. Right now, our sights are set on Lush. Best known for its bath bombs, and...