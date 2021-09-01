Cancel
Knox County, TN

Knox County to observe National Suicide Prevention Month throughout September

WBIR
WBIR
Knox County will observe National Suicide Prevention Month throughout September to continue efforts to increase the awareness and understanding of suicide and mental health.

During the month, World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10 and National Suicide Prevention Week runs September 5 through September 11 this year.

“Suicide is the ninth leading cause of all deaths in the state and the tenth leading cause of death in this community,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Even worse, is that it is one of the most common causes of death for 10- to 34-year-olds. It’s incredibly tragic.”

On September 23, Jacobs in conjunction with Knox County Commission and the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee will make an announcement about annual reporting of mental health in Knox County.

“One of the best things to come out of the last couple of years has been people’s willingness to talk openly about mental health and ways to get help,” said Mayor Jacobs. The most important step in saving lives is reducing the stigma that surrounds talking about how we feel and what we need.”

