Wanda De Jesús Joins ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Wanda De Jesús ( Illegal Tender ) is set as a lead opposite Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez in Olga Dies Dreaming , Hulu ’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez.

The pilot for Olga Dies Dreaming , written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, tells the story of a Nuyorican brother (Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother (De Jesús) and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

De Jesús’ plays Blanca Acevedo, a former Young Lord turned radical activist, who is brilliant and uncompromising. From an early age she was the family contrarian, always keenly aware of injustice: in her family, in the neighborhood and the world.

Jesse Williams also stars.

Gomez-Rejon, who partnered with Gonzalez after reading her novel in manuscript form, executive produces the pilot; Plaza and Rodríguez are producing. 20th Television is the studio.

De Jesús’ film credits include the Franc Reyes-directed Illegal Tender, produced by John Singleton, and a co-starring role in Reyes-helmed The Ministers, along with Clint Eastwood’s Bloodwork and PBS Masterpiece Theatre’s Almost a Woman. On television, she is known for her recurring role as Carla on Sons of Anarchy, and for her portrayal of Detective Adell Sevilla in CSI: Miami , among others. She’s repped by TalentWorks and McGowan-Rodriguez Management.