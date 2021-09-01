Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Wanda De Jesús Joins ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’ Hulu Drama Pilot

By Denise Petski
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUO2s_0bjWfW4a00

EXCLUSIVE: Wanda De Jesús ( Illegal Tender ) is set as a lead opposite Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez in Olga Dies Dreaming , Hulu ’s one-hour drama pilot based on the novel by Xochitl Gonzalez.

The pilot for Olga Dies Dreaming , written by Gonzalez and to be directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, tells the story of a Nuyorican brother (Rodríguez) and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother (De Jesús) and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

De Jesús’ plays Blanca Acevedo, a former Young Lord turned radical activist, who is brilliant and uncompromising. From an early age she was the family contrarian, always keenly aware of injustice: in her family, in the neighborhood and the world.

Jesse Williams also stars.

Gomez-Rejon, who partnered with Gonzalez after reading her novel in manuscript form, executive produces the pilot; Plaza and Rodríguez are producing. 20th Television is the studio.

De Jesús’ film credits include the Franc Reyes-directed Illegal Tender, produced by John Singleton, and a co-starring role in Reyes-helmed The Ministers, along with Clint Eastwood’s Bloodwork and PBS Masterpiece Theatre’s Almost a Woman. On television, she is known for her recurring role as Carla on Sons of Anarchy, and for her portrayal of Detective Adell Sevilla in CSI: Miami , among others. She’s repped by TalentWorks and McGowan-Rodriguez Management.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
John Singleton
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Clint Eastwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuyorican#Illegal Tender#Pbs#Csi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Spartacus Actor Francis "Frankie" Mossman Dead at 33

The world is mourning a TV personality. Francis "Frankie" Mossman, a New Zealand-born actor who appeared on the Starz series Spartacus, died on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Sydney, Australia at the age of 33. The late performer's team from agency Kathryn Rawlings & Associates confirmed his death in a statement to E! News.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott to Star in New York-Lensed Thriller ‘Sanctuary’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Margaret Qualley will star as a dominatrix opposite Christopher Abbott in the thriller “Sanctuary,” directed by Zachary Wigon (“The Heart Machine”). Shooting just wrapped in New York. Written by “Homecoming’s” co-creator Micah Bloomberg, the film is produced by David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films (“Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler”) with Ilya Stewart of Hype Film and Pavel Burian of Mosaic Films co-producing, along with Charades which is also handling international sales rights on the film. UTA Independent Film Group is managing the U.S. sale and arranged the financing. Set over the course of one night in a single hotel room, “Sanctuary” tells the...
CelebritiesCollider

Acclaimed Actor Michael K. Williams Dead at 54

Actor Michael K. Williams, who first rose to prominence as Omar on the acclaimed HBO series The Wire, has sadly passed away at the age of 54. The report comes from the NY Post, although official details about the actor's death have not been disclosed. Williams first gained notice as...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lovecraft Country’ Stars Jonathan Majors and Michael K. Williams Reflect on Reuniting for Series and Their Special Bond

Michael K. Williams and Jonathan Majors have never experienced a relationship quite like the one they shared making Lovecraft Country. The HBO drama series, boasting 18 Emmy nominations, is anchored by legacy and generational trauma, with Williams and Majors at the center of that. The show not only saw characters exorcising demons — those born from racism and the supernatural — within the narrative, but offscreen as well. Majors, who is up for outstanding lead actor in a drama, and Williams, up for outstanding supporting actor in a drama, reunited over Zoom to talk about their experience on the show and...
TV Seriesarcamax.com

How Michael K. Williams of 'Lovecraft Country' came to understand his brutal character

Montrose Freeman is not easy to like for the first few episodes of "Lovecraft Country." "At face value, Montrose is just a miserable drunk. Really just mean to his son," says his portrayer, Emmy nominee Michael K. Williams. "I subscribe to the narrative that 'Hurt people hurt people.' I try my best to look at the 'Whys' and not take things personal. Why is he so brutal to his son? What's up with all the harsh beatings Atticus had to endure in his childhood from his father? When I got to Episode 9, I fully understood it."
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

The rapper-turned-TV producer uses 'The Wire' star's passing to promote his new Starz series, 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', before bringing up his past beef with the late actor. AceShowbiz - While people may have gotten used to 50 Cent's excessive trolling, no one was prepared for his shocking comments...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Alex Cord, Star of Military Drama 'Airwolf,' Dies at 88

Alex Cord, the actor best known for playing Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, a.k.a Archangel, in the ’80s military drama “Airwolf,” died on Monday at his home, his publicist Linda McAlister confirmed to Variety. He was 88. Cord starred in 55 episodes of the action series, which ran for four seasons...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Jesse Williams Follows ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ With Hulu’s ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’

Jesse Williams has lined up his first TV role since departing Grey’s Anatomy. Williams will star opposite Aubrey Plaza and Ramón Rodriguez in Olga Dies Dreaming, a Hulu pilot based on Xóchitl Gonzalez’s forthcoming debut novel. The Disney-run streamer snagged rights to the book and ordered a pilot for the drama in April. Olga Dies Dreaming will be published in January by Flatiron Books, which won a 10-way auction for Gonzalez’s manuscript. The book and Hulu pilot center on a Nuyorican brother and sister (Rodriguez and Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn, reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: The View Guest Hosts, Jesse Williams' Hulu Pilot and More

Auditions for Meghan McCain‘s spot on The View begin next week. Before naming a full-time replacement, the ABC daytime talk show will fill McCain’s vacated chair with a parade of guest hosts — starting with former Utah congresswoman Mia Love (during premiere week starting Tuesday, Sept. 7). Additional guest co-hosts appearing in the coming months include Condoleezza Rice, S.E. Cupp, Carly Fiorina, Eboni K. Williams, Mary Katharine Ham, Alyssa Farah, Cameran Eubanks and Gretchen Carlson. Past co-hosts will also stop by to rejoin the panel during the talker’s 25th anniversary season, starting with Star Jones on Sept. 10. Ready for more of today’s newsy...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Resident’: Stephen Wallem Joins Season 5 Of Fox Drama As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie) is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming fifth season of Fox medical drama The Resident. Wallem will play Winston Robards, a gentle and kind legally blind man who is brought to the hospital after being involved in a car accident. He relies on a cane to get around and isn’t afraid to move about an unfamiliar space. He does his best to remain patient, but wanders off towards danger. Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital as they face...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Girl From Plainville’: Cara Buono & Kai Lennox Join Elle Fanning In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cara Buono (Stranger Things) and Kai Lennox (Green Room) are set as leads opposite Elle Fanning in Hulu drama The Girl From Plainville, from The Post writer Liz Hannah and Dr. Death exec producer Patrick Macmanus. Colton Ryan, Chloë Sevigny and Norbert Leo Butz also star. Written by Hannah and Macmanus and produced by UCP, The Girl From Plainville stars Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her controversial “texting suicide” case. Based off the Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the limited series will explore Carter’s relationship with Conrad “Coco” Roy III (Ryan) and the events that...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Josh Peck and Ashley Reyes Join HOW I MET YOUR FATHER Series at Hulu

Actors Josh Peck (Turner and Hooch) and Ashley Reyes (American Gods) have joined the cast of How I Met Your Father at Hulu, as recurring cast members. They join previously cast Hilary Duff, who stars as Sophie in the story, which takes place in the new future, who is telling her son the story of how she met his father: “a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends – Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Rainn Wilson Joins AMC Drama Series ‘Dark Winds’

Rainn Wilson has joined the cast of the upcoming AMC series “Dark Winds.” He joins previously announced series leads Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. “Dark Winds” is based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. The series is described as a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season 1 will consist of six episodes. It is slated to debut on AMC and AMC...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Daniel Augustin Joins Hulu Spinoff In Recasting – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man) has been tapped for a recurring role in How I Met Your Father, Hulu’s straight-to-series spinoff of the long-running CBS comedy How I Met Your Mother. He replaces former God Friended Me star Brandon Micheal Hall, who had been originally cast in the role but had to exit due to a scheduling conflict when the filming dates for the series shifted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy