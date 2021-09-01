Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 6,503 new cases

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 75 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,503 from 5,498, the health ministry said.

A total of 129,290 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.55 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,231 on Wednesday, down from 4,252 a day earlier.

There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 49 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 540 from a previous 544.

Some 303,717 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 307,643, the health ministry said.

