Special Events - Sept. 1
The Outing Volunteer Library will host its annual book sale and silent auction of wildlife art prints 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Crooked Lake Town Hall. Morrison County Historical Society’s annual meeting is set Sept. 8 at Bingo Park’s shelter in Randall. Social hour starts at 6 p.m., with the program at 6:30 p.m. The cost of the annual program is $10 per person. Register by calling 320-632-4007 or online at morrison-county-historical-society.square.site. The event is open to the public.www.brainerddispatch.com
