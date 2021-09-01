Cancel
Soaring Eagle Casino adds more fall and winter concerts to their lineup!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall and winter schedule is filling up at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort and it keeps getting better!. One favorite that is back this year is Hunks The Show! They’re back on stage in the Entertainment Hall on November 13th – that’s a great show for a girl’s night or a night out with friends! Coming up on October 2nd is Bourbon & Bacon – they’ll transform the Entertainment Hall into a delicious sampling fest and they’ll be featuring live performances from Lou Gramm, a founding member and original lead singer of Foreigner and Asia. On November 12th, one of country music’s longest-standing artists, Travis Tritt, is coming to Mount Pleasant! Rap artists Nelly and Twista will be at the Entertainment Hall on November 6th and two Motown Groups, The Four Tops and the Temptations, will entertain audiences on November 27th! Tickets for that show go on sale this Saturday, September 4th at 9am.

