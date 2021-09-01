Metallica Scholars Initiative from WSU Tech offers training, guaranteed job interview

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech will offer training in a high-demand field, paid tuition and fees and a guaranteed job interview through its Metallica Scholars program. Funded by rock group Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative was designed to directly support students while elevating the importance of career and technical education. This is the third time WSU Tech has been selected to receive $25,000 from the initiative designed to prepare students for work in technical fields.