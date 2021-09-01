Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County deputies injured after driver failed to obey ‘move over’ law

By Shore News Network
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD – At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies were injured during a routine traffic stop in the area of Route 340 and Catholic Church Road. The deputies, who names are being withheld out of respect for their privacy, both sustained injuries requiring medical attention from providers at Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center, in Hagerstown, Maryland.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church Road#Frederick Health Hospital#Meritus Medical Center#Fcso Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Vehicle Sought in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. At approximately 2:07 am, Fourth...
North Bergen, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Vehicle strikes grandmother, grandchild before fleeing scene

NORTH BERGEN, NJ – On September 4, 2021, shortly after 12:00 a.m., the North Bergen Police Department responded to the area of Tonnele Avenue and 46th Street in North Bergen on reports of a single-vehicle striking multiple pedestrians. Upon arrival, responding officers found two individuals with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle that struck them had left the scene.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

D.C. Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 3 Injured

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect vehicle in a homicide offense that occurred on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. At approximately 7:33 pm, members of the Fourth District...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect Sought

WASHINGTON, D.C – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest. At approximately 3:38 pm, the suspect approached the...
Morristown, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspected arrested for August murder in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Morristown Police Department Acting Chief Darnell Richardson announce that Tyrell Lansing, age 27, last known address in Morristown, NJ, has been charged with first-degree murder and related offenses that stem from an August 18, 2021, homicide occurring on Clyde Potts Drive, Morristown, NJ.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Savage charged for murder in Montgomery County

NORBECK – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Gary Wayne Savage, age 58, with first-degree murder for the September 3 homicide on Baileys Court of an adult male from Germantown. On Friday, September 3, at approximately 4:35 p.m., 4th District officers...
Fresno, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Fresno first responders save man who tried to hang himself from street light

FRESNO, CA – Fresno police and first responders intervened Thursday night after a man threatened to kill himself after climbing a light pole with a rope around his neck. On Thursday, officers were dispatched to West and Shields Ave, for a man who had climbed a traffic light pole. When officers arrived, they found the male on the pole as he was wrapping an electric cord around his neck. Officers were able to see that this was a person in crisis and needed help.
Brick, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Brick police charge ‘upskirting’ suspect with 5 more incidents

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – A man arrested for ‘upskirting’ a female victim has now been charged with five more counts after police continued their investigation. On Tuesday, August 17th, Donald Sheridan, 62 years old from Brick was arrested for upskirting while in the Shoprite in Kohl’s Plaza. Sheridan’s actions were recorded on the supermarket’s security system.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

7 shot, two killed on Saturday across Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Yesterday, at least seven people were show and two died in gun violence across Baltimore as the city continues to grapple with rampant crime. On September 4, 2021, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers were called to the 500 block of South Bentalou Street for a report of a shooting.
Florida StatePosted by
Shore News Network

‘Evil In The Flesh’: Veteran Kills Four Including Infant And Mother In Florida Shooting Spree

A former Marine went on a shooting spree in Florida Sunday, killing four people including an infant before surrendering to authorities, according to a sheriff’s office. Bryan James Riley, a 33-year-old war veteran who served as a sharpshooter in Afghanistan, allegedly shot and killed four people and a dog in two adjacent Lakeland, Florida homes before briefly exchanging fire with sheriff’s deputies, The New York Times reported. Riley ultimately surrendered and officers then quickly transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
California StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Jesse James kicked out of California Saloon then fired his revolver in the air as he rode away

On September 3, 2021 at approximately 10:48 p.m, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a male subject who had just been kicked out of the Buena Vista Saloon, had fired several gunshots into the air while driving away from the bar. When Deputies arrived, patrons identified the shooter and driver as “Jesse,” who was last seen driving a white flatbed pickup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy