Frederick County deputies injured after driver failed to obey ‘move over’ law
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD – At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies were injured during a routine traffic stop in the area of Route 340 and Catholic Church Road. The deputies, who names are being withheld out of respect for their privacy, both sustained injuries requiring medical attention from providers at Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center, in Hagerstown, Maryland.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3