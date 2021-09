One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, September 4, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. The ticket was sold at The Gift Horse, 174 Stelton Rd., Piscataway in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, September 4, drawing were: 32, 35, 40, 52, and 54. The Red Power Ball number was 01.