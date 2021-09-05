This Beautiful Striped Midi Dress Can Make You Look Long and Lean

Anna-Kaci Women's Vertical Striped Short Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon

The main goal for many of Us when shopping for new clothes is to find styles that flatter our figures. Whether we’re searching for casual activewear or fancy formal dresses, it’s all about pieces we feel comfortable and chic wearing!

Of course, scoring the right fit for your body type is a must when it comes to garments like dresses — but certain patterns can also have a slimming effect that may boost your confidence. We love wearing vertical stripes because they can elongate the body, and a dress like this one from Anna-Kaci is the ultimate example!

Every single detail of this dress is excellently executed in order to create a truly beautiful piece! It offers up a midi length that hits at the knee, simple short sleeves, a V-neckline that isn’t too low and a trendy ruffle on the bottom of the skirt. It also comes with a matching fabric belt that effortlessly cinches the waist!

We’ve seen a slew of striped dresses lately, and many of them look the same — but not this one! The stripes on this frock appear to have small dots sprinkled across each line, which instantly gives the piece a more eye-catching look. It’s fashion-forward and fresh for fall!

You can currently pick up this dress in five different shades: Bright green, navy blue, dusty rose pink, deep red and a mustard yellow. Each color has the same complementary white stripes, so you can’t go wrong! We’re obsessed with this modern twist on a traditional striped garment, and think it’s the cream of the crop for your transitional fashion needs. While it’s still warm outside, wear this dress alone, and when it’s cooler, team it with your favorite denim or leather moto jacket!

See it: Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Vertical Striped Short Sleeve Swing Dress for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

