This Beautiful Striped Midi Dress Can Make You Look Long and Lean

By Bernadette Deron
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
Anna-Kaci Women's Vertical Striped Short Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The main goal for many of Us when shopping for new clothes is to find styles that flatter our figures. Whether we’re searching for casual activewear or fancy formal dresses, it’s all about pieces we feel comfortable and chic wearing!

Of course, scoring the right fit for your body type is a must when it comes to garments like dresses — but certain patterns can also have a slimming effect that may boost your confidence. We love wearing vertical stripes because they can elongate the body, and a dress like this one from Anna-Kaci is the ultimate example!

Anna-Kaci Women’s Vertical Striped Short Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon

Every single detail of this dress is excellently executed in order to create a truly beautiful piece! It offers up a midi length that hits at the knee, simple short sleeves, a V-neckline that isn’t too low and a trendy ruffle on the bottom of the skirt. It also comes with a matching fabric belt that effortlessly cinches the waist!

We’ve seen a slew of striped dresses lately, and many of them look the same — but not this one! The stripes on this frock appear to have small dots sprinkled across each line, which instantly gives the piece a more eye-catching look. It’s fashion-forward and fresh for fall!

Amazon

Anna-Kaci Women’s Vertical Striped Short Sleeve Swing Dress

You can currently pick up this dress in five different shades: Bright green, navy blue, dusty rose pink, deep red and a mustard yellow. Each color has the same complementary white stripes, so you can’t go wrong! We’re obsessed with this modern twist on a traditional striped garment, and think it’s the cream of the crop for your transitional fashion needs. While it’s still warm outside, wear this dress alone, and when it’s cooler, team it with your favorite denim or leather moto jacket!

See it: Get the Anna-Kaci Women’s Vertical Striped Short Sleeve Swing Dress for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Anna-Kaci and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

